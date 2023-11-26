SC to hear on Tuesday Andhra plea against bail granted to Chandrababu Naidu

New Delhi, Nov 26 The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Tuesday a plea filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging grant of regular bail to TDP supremo and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam case.

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and S.C. Sharma will hear the special leave petition filed by the state government on November 28.

Earlier on November 20, a bench of Justice T. Mallikarjuna Rao of the Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered that Naidu be released on regular bail on the bail bond already furnished by him.

It made ‘absolute’ the interim bail granted to the former CM on October 31 on medical grounds.

The Supreme Court recently indicated that it will likely deliver its verdict post Diwali break on Naidu’s plea seeking quashing of criminal proceedings in alleged skill development case.

In the FiberNet case, the Andhra Pradesh CID had undertaken before the apex court that it will not arrest Naidu till November 30 -- the next date of listing.

