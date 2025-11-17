SC to hear PIL on controlling air pollution today

New Delhi, Nov 17 The Supreme Court is set to resume hearing on Monday the public interest litigation (PIL) concerning alarming air pollution levels in the national capital and the adjoining areas.

The hearing assumes significance as stubble burning and stagnant weather conditions continue to push Delhi-NCR's air quality into the "severe" category.

As per the cause list uploaded on the Apex Court's website, a Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai and Justices K. Vinod Chandran and N.V. Anjaria will take up the matter for further hearing on November 17.

In the previous hearing on November 12, the CJI Gavai-led Bench had expressed concern over the deteriorating air quality despite enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), and had directed the governments of Punjab and Haryana to file detailed affidavits outlining the steps taken to curb stubble burning.

The Top Court took note of submissions which highlighted that AQI has crossed 450 at several locations in Delhi-NCR.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan had pointed out that even routine construction activities, including drilling work outside the Supreme Court's own premises, were continuing despite hazardous conditions.

"At least for a few days, such activities should stop," Sankaranarayanan told the Apex Court.

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, the amicus curiae assisting the Supreme Court, had also flagged discrepancies in official pollution data and warned that the situation had become "very dangerous".

The CJI Gavai-led Bench, which has been monitoring the issue closely, had earlier called for a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on its monitoring and enforcement mechanisms and had even asked the Centre to consider strict penalties, including arrests, to deter farmers from burning crop residue.

Recently, Apex Court judge Justice P. S. Narasimha urged advocates to avoid physical appearances in Supreme Court proceedings and instead opt for virtual hearings, warning that Delhi's toxic air could cause "permanent damage".

"Situation is very, very serious! Why are you all appearing here?" Justice Narasimha remarked.

"We have the virtual hearing facility. Please avail it. This pollution will cause permanent damage," he added.

