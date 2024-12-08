SC to hear PILfor bringing political parties under anti-sexual harassment law tomorrow

New Delhi, Dec 8 The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the inclusion of political parties under the anti-sexual harassment law.

The petition impleads the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Communist Party of India-Marxist, the Communist Party of India, the Trinamool Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party, the National People’s Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, and the Aam Aadmi Party, in the memo of parties.

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Manmohan will take up the matter for hearing on December 9.

The PIL seeks a declaration that political parties are bound to follow the procedure for the protection of women in the workplace under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Further, it seeks direction to constitute a grievance redressal mechanism against sexual harassment as per the directions of the Supreme Court in the Vishaka vs State of Rajasthan case.

"The petition aims to ensure that political parties comply with the POSH Act and provide a safe work environment for women, free from sexual harassment," said the plea filed under Article 32 of the Constitution.

The petitioner, Yogamaya M.G., a practising advocate at the Supreme Court and women's rights and empowerment through her work.

With millions of members across political parties, it is clear that politics plays a significant role in Indian society, said the petition, adding that the presence of Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) to address sexual harassment is inconsistent across these parties. The PIL contended that the lack of standardised ICCs across political parties may lead to inadequate reporting and addressing of sexual harassment cases, varied levels of protection and support for victims and perpetuation of a culture that tolerates or ignores sexual harassment. It said that the petition aims to ensure that Indian political parties prioritise creating a safe and inclusive environment for women to participate in politics.

