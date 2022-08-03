SC to hear plea challenging Talaq-e-Hasan next week

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to list next week another petition challenging Talaq-e-Hasan and other forms of unilateral extra-judicial talaq.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana agreed to list next week after the plea was orally mentioned by Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia seeking an early hearing.

Another plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking direction to declare the practice of "Talaq-e-Hasan and all other forms of unilateral extra-judicial talaq" as unconstitutional.

The petition filed by a Muslim woman sought appropriate direction to the Centre to frame guidelines for "Gender Neutral Religion Neutral Uniform Grounds of Divorce and Uniform Procedure of Divorce for all citizens".

The plea filed by advocate Ashutosh Dubey sought to issue direction to declare the practice of "Talaq-e-Hasan and all other forms of unilateral extra-judicial talaq" as void and unconstitutional for being arbitrary, irrational and violative of Articles 14, 15, 21, 25.

The petitioner, who is a Mumbai resident w claimed herself a victim of unilateral Extra-Judicial Talaq-E-Hasan and said that she is filing this public interest litigation for the development of socially-economically downtrodden and marginalized women of the society, who are mostly humiliated by their husbands through illegal, arbitrary and unjust forms of Talaq, widely practised by the Muslim men to harass and torture their wives for one or another reason.

The plea also sought to declare Section 2 of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937 is void and unconstitutional for being violative of Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, in so far as it validates the practice of "Talaq-E-Hasan and other forms of unilateral extra-judicial talaq.

The plea also sought to declare the Dissolution of Muslim Marriages Act, 1939, is void and unconstitutional for being violative of Articles 14, 15, 21, 25 in so far as it fails to secure for Muslim women the protection from "Talaq-e-Hasan and other forms of unilateral extra-judicial talaq.

The fresh petition also sought to direct and declare Nikah halala (tahleel marriage) void and unconstitutional for being violative of Articles 14, 15, 21, 25 of the Constitution of India; e) direct the Centre to frame guidelines for Gender Neutral Religion Neutral Uniform Grounds of Divorce and Uniform Procedure of Divorce for all.

Earlier a plea was filed in the Supreme Court by a Muslim woman seeking to declare that "Talaq-e-Hasan and all other forms of Unilateral Extra-Judicial Talaq" as unconstitutional and sought to issue direction to the Centre to frame guidelines for Gender Neutral Religion Neutral Uniform Grounds of Divorce and Uniform Procedure of Divorce for all. That petition has been filed by one Muslim woman, who claimed to be a journalist as well as a victim of Unilateral Extra-Judicial Talaq-e-Hasan.

( With inputs from ANI )

