SC to hear pleas against Section 6A of the Citizenship Act from Nov 7: Here's all you need to know

New Delhi, Oct 12 The Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955 from November 7.

The pleas against Section 6A primarily challenge provisions of the Assam Accord which formed the basis of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, published in 2019.

Earlier, the matter was listed for hearing on October 17. However, since next week is a miscellaneous week in the top court the matter will now be heard after the Diwali break.

In September, a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud passed procedural directions in the batch of petitions challenging Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955.

In January, the apex court observed that the primary question in the case was “whether Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955 suffers from any constitutional infirmity.”

What is the challenge to Section 6A?

The Rajiv Gandhi government signed an accord with Assam student leaders in 1985 which required amendment to Section 6 of the Citizenship Act following a prolonged agitation against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the state. The amended Section 6A provided that “all persons of Indian origin who came before the 1st day of January, 1966 to Assam from the specified territory (including such of those whose names were included in the electoral rolls used for the purposes of the General Election to the House of the People held in 1967) and who have been ordinarily resident in Assam since the dates of their entry into Assam shall be deemed to be citizens of India as from the 1st day of January, 1966”.

According to clause 5 of the Assam Accord January 1, 1966, shall serve as the base cut-off date for the detection and deletion of “foreigners”. However, it also makes provisions for the regularisation of individuals who arrived in Assam after that date and up till March 24, 1971.

So, section 6A makes March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date for entry into the state, making those people who entered the state after that date “illegal immigrants”.

Assam is the only state in India to have such a cut-off date. The Bench will now decide on the constitutional validity of Section 6 A. The Assam NRC of 2019 was conducted on the basis of provisions of Section 6 A.

Notably, Section 6A stands in contrast to Section 3 of the Citizenship Act. The plea challenging section 6A wants 1951 to be made as the cut-off date for inclusion in the National Register of Citizens instead of 1971.

