SC to hear pleas on Dec 8 seeking salary for consumer panel members at par with district judges

The Supreme Court has posted for hearing on December 8 a plea seeking direction that the salary of State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission members be the same as district judges.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said it will hear the batch of pleas relating to the salary of the members of the consumer dispute redressal forum on December 8.

"On salary issue, we will hear it on December 8, 2022," the apex court said.

One of the pleas, filed by a retired district judge, sought an extension of the tenure of the members of state consumer redressal commissions.

The petitioner, who was appointed a member of Bihar State Consumer Redressal Commission on retirement as a judge, had said as per the new rules, the maximum age prescribed for a member was 65 years.

The petitioner also requested in a separate plea that the age-limit be increased to 67 years.

The bench, however, declined to extend the tenure.

It said, "The petitioner is 65 years old, the maximum age under the Act. Hence, relief can't be granted. The petition is dismissed."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor