SC to hear today CM Kejriwal's plea against interim stay on bail

New Delhi, June 24 The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday the plea moved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against the interim stay ordered by the Delhi High Court on his release on bail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

As per the supplementary causelist published on the website of the apex court, a vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti will hear the matter this noon.

Earlier, Kejriwal’s legal team sought an urgent hearing on his plea by the apex court.

In an interim direction, the Delhi High Court on June 21 stayed the release of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo on the Enforcement Directorate’s plea challenging the trial court's bail order.

Halting CM Kejriwal's release, a vacation bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja of the high court directed that the bail order should not be enforced until the matter is heard in full. Later that day, the Delhi High Court reserved its order in the matter and said that it would pass its order in two to three days.

The ED had requested the trial court on Thursday for a 48-hour deferral in signing the bail bond following the pronouncement of the order. However, the trial court firmly denied the ED's plea for a stay on its order granting bail.

