SC to hear today plea on air pollution in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 18 As the national Capital chokes under ‘severe plus’ air quality amid dense fog, the Supreme Court is set to hear on Monday a public interest litigation (PIL) relating to control of pollution.

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a bench of Justices Abhay S.Oka and A.G. Masih will take up the popular M.C. Mehta case for hearing on November 18.

Delhi's air quality plunged to 'hazardous' levels with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to 481 at 7 a.m. on Monday, classified as 'severe-plus'. This alarming level has severe health implications, particularly for vulnerable populations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert for dense fog. The fog has further exacerbated the situation by significantly reducing visibility. The combination of fog and toxic air has affected flight operations, causing widespread delays.

Despite stringent measures to curb pollution, Delhi remains engulfed in smog, with locals describing the city as a "gas chamber". The situation has worsened leaving citizens struggling to breathe in the toxic air. The cold wave has also arrived, compounding the health crisis.

The Supreme Court has taken a tough stand on rising pollution in the national capital. It had pulled up the Delhi government for not implementing the firecrackers ban and called for an affidavit from the Delhi government and Police Commissioner detailing the steps taken to enforce the same.

It had asked the Delhi government as well as the Delhi Police to highlight steps they propose to take to mitigate pollution next year.

Further, the apex court had asked the states of Punjab and Haryana to file affidavits detailing the status of stubble burning within their jurisdictions.

Earlier on Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan ('Severe+' Air Quality) in Delhi-NCR from Monday amid worsening air.

The decision came after the Sub-Committee for operationalisation of the GRAP called an emergency meeting in view of the rising pollution owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions in Delhi-NCR.

