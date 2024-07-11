SC to pronounce its verdict on CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging ED arrest on Friday

New Delhi, July 11 The Supreme Court will, on Friday, pronounce its judgment on a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case and subsequent custody.

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a bench, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, will deliver its verdict on July 12.

The bench, also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, on May 17, had reserved its verdict on CM Kejriwal’s petition contending that the ED is required to demonstrate the "necessity to arrest" on the "materials available" with a "reason to believe" that he has been guilty of an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

During the hearing, the apex court had ordered the AAP supremo to be released on 21-day interim bail till June 1 in view of the general elections.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Tuesday took cognisance of the supplementary prosecution complaint filed by the ED against CM Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Taking cognisance, special judge Kaveri Baweja issued a production warrant for Kejriwal for July 12.

Recently, the Delhi High Court stayed a trial court's order granting bail to CM Kejriwal in the money laundering case, saying that the documents and arguments were not appreciated by the trial court.

On June 26, Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI when produced before the Rouse Avenue Court. Permission was granted to the CBI to produce Kejriwal in the special court after he was grilled by the agency in Tihar Jail. His distinct petitions seeking bail and challenging his arrest by CBI in the corruption case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam are pending before the Delhi High Court.

