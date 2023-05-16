SC transfers plea against shifting of detenues out of J-K jails to HC

New Delhi [India], May 16 : The Supreme Court on Tuesday transferred to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, a plea against shifting of J-K prisoners to jails in other states apart from Union Territory prisons.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala observed that Jammu and Kashmir High Court has seized the matter relating to the constitutional validity of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety amendment.

The top court said, "Let the High Court deal with the matter first and transfer this petition to the HC."

The court was hearing a plea filed by relatives which alleged that 20 people detained under the public safety law had been shifted to various jails in different states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union Territory, informed the top court, "They are permitting meetings of the family members with the detenues lodged in jails in other states."

The court was apprised by the respondents that the petition challenging the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety amendment act is pending before HC.

