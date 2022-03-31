SC upholds Madras HC decision declaring 10.5 per cent Vanniyar quota in Tamil Nadu as "unconstitutional"

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Madras High Court decision which terms the 10.5 per cent internal reservation for the Vanniyar community in Tamil Nadu as "unconstitutional".

"There was no basis to treat Vanniyar as a separate group compared to others," said a bench headed by Justice L. Nageswara Rao.

The court held that the State quota law which provided 10.5 per cent special reservation to Vanniyar, a most backward community was in violation of Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution of India.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging a Madras High Court decision declaring ultra vires a State quota law that provided 10.5 per cent special reservation to Vanniyar, a most backward community.

While passing the judgement, Madras HC had observed that it is wrong to grant caste-based reservation without undertaking caste-wise Sensex.

( With inputs from ANI )

