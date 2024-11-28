SC verdict against conversion for job benefits historically significant: TN BJP

Chennai, Nov 28 Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior party leader, ANS Prasad, described the Supreme Court’s verdict against religious conversion solely for government job benefits as historically significant.

He called for stringent action against individuals in Tamil Nadu who have fraudulently obtained Scheduled Caste (SC) certificates to secure government jobs.

The BJP leader urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure the implementation of the Supreme Court’s ruling in the state.

The Supreme Court issued its verdict on Wednesday in an appeal filed by Selvarani, a woman from Puducherry.

The Supreme Court upheld a Madras High Court decision denying a Scheduled Caste certificate to a woman born as a Christian who claimed to be Hindu while applying for an Upper Division Clerk’s job in Puducherry

Selvarani had argued that as her father was an SC Hindu, she was entitled to government job benefits.

ANS Prasad detailed that Selvarani had applied for and secured the position of a clerk in the Puducherry Union Territory Government.

However, during verification, it was revealed that she belonged to the Christian faith.

Selvarani contended that her father’s SC Hindu status should qualify her for SC benefits, but her request for an SC certificate was rejected by the Puducherry administration.

Earlier, the Madras High Court dismissed her plea, leading her to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The apex court, in its ruling, stated: “Religious conversion must stem from genuine faith and belief in the principles and doctrines of the new religion. Conversion solely to reap reservation benefits cannot be allowed, as it undermines the very essence of the reservation policy. A person deeply practicing Christianity cannot identify as a Hindu merely for government job benefits, as this amounts to constitutional fraud.”

Prasad hailed the judgment as monumental and highlighted its implications.

He claimed, “While the Constitution allows citizens the freedom to follow any religion, conversions in India are often not genuine.”

He explained that the reservation policy was designed to uplift SC individuals facing caste-based discrimination within Hindu society.

However, converted individuals who claim their religion has no caste still demand SC benefits, which is unacceptable, Prasad stated.

The BJP leader emphasised that the Supreme Court’s ruling reaffirmed this stance.

Despite converting decades ago, many individuals continue to fraudulently obtain SC certificates and enjoy reservation benefits, he said.

This issue extends beyond government jobs to reserved seats in Parliament, state legislatures, and local bodies, as a result, genuine SC individuals are deprived of their rightful opportunities, he said.

Prasad cited controversies in various elections, including the Chennai mayoral election and Assembly and parliamentary elections, where non-SC individuals contested in SC-reserved constituencies using forged certificates.

He demanded a comprehensive investigation into such cases. He urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that reservation benefits under the Constitution, as envisioned by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, reach genuine SC individuals.

“The recurring issue must be addressed with urgency. The Supreme Court’s ruling marks a decisive end to this problem,” he added.

Prasad called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who frequently advocates for protecting the Constitution, to implement the Supreme Court’s historic ruling. He insisted that the government verify SC certificates of individuals availing reservation benefits in government jobs and take strict action against those who converted solely for such benefits.

