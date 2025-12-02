SC verdict on Haldwani railway land encroachment likely today; 21 detained as precautionary measure

Haldwani, Dec 2 The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its judgment on Tuesday in the case concerning the encroachment and occupation of railway land adjacent to the Banbhoolpura area near Haldwani's railway station in Uttarakhand.

With the verdict anticipated to determine the fate of thousands of residents, police presence in the region has been significantly intensified.

Around 3,500 houses stand on the 30-hectare stretch of land near the Haldwani railway station, and more than five thousand families living there will be closely watching the court proceedings, aware that the ruling will decide whether their homes remain or face demolition.

Ahead of the Supreme Court's decision in the railway land encroachment matter, the police have begun implementing precautionary measures to maintain peace and order. Twenty-one individuals have been detained in Banbhoolpura as a preventive step. Expecting the possibility of unrest, action has also been initiated against 121 people under sections 126/135 of the BNS.

Police officials suspect that these individuals were attempting to gather people and incite unrest. They have been arrested under Section 170 BNSS, which allows police to make preventive arrests to stop a cognizable offence.

Seven drones will be deployed for surveillance, and 12 CCTV cameras will be used to monitor sensitive localities in Haldwani. With the possibility of fresh unrest, the police have increased their readiness and are preparing for comprehensive monitoring across Banbhoolpura, focusing especially on high-risk zones through drone surveillance.

Authorities have activated the intelligence network as well. Railway officials maintain that thousands of houses were constructed illegally over the years on their land along the Banbhoolpura railway track.

Earlier attempts by the railway to clear the encroachments were halted as the issue reached the courts.

Police teams are closely monitoring all activity, including social media platforms. Drones have been deployed to keep a watch on the entire area.

In February 2024, when a joint police and administration team reached Banbhoolpura to demolish a madrasa built on government land, they faced intense resistance.

The situation escalated into violence, with the mob setting the police station ablaze. Seven people died in the clashes, and several officers, police personnel, and media workers were injured.

The administration had to impose a curfew to restore control, and many people were arrested, several of whom are now out on bail.

