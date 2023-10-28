Scam accused Arpita Mukherjee starred in film produced by bizman arrested in ration distribution case

Kolkata, Oct 28 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found information about a Bengali film released in 2014, which was produced by Bakibur Rahman, the Kolkata-based businessman who has been arrested by the ED in connection with the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal.

Call it a coincidence if you may, the lead female role in the move titled 'Mangrove' was played by Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of former state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, both prime accused in the multi-crore cash for school jobs case and are presently in judicial custody.

In July last year, the ED had recovered cash amounting to over Rs 50 crore along with a large consignment of gold bars and gold biscuits from two residences of Arpita.

The poster of the film 'Mangrove' also features Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant.

The ED believes that besides shell companies, investment in films was an avenue for Rahman to channelise his ill-gotten proceeds from the alleged ration distribution scam.

The ED has already tracked a hotel, a posh bar-cum-restaurant and multiple rice mills registered in the name of Rahman.

The central agency has also tracked two high-end residential flats in Dubai registered in the name of the arrested businessman.

The confessions made by Rahman as well the documents seized from the office and residence of the accused gave ED crucial clues about the alleged involvement of state Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick in the case.

Mallick, the former Food & Supplies Minister, was arrested by the ED on Friday morning.

The question of scam proceeds being invested in film production also surfaced during the investigation into the multi-crore cash for school jobs case, wherein a number of film personalities were questioned.

--IANS

