SCBA condemns lathi charge on advocates in Ghaziabad, demands judicial inquiry

New Delhi, Oct 30 The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the “inhumane and violent” act of police on advocates inside court premises in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad and has sought an inquiry into the incident by a sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court.

The resolution said that the lathi charge on the advocates is high-handedness of Uttar Pradesh Police, which is a clear violation of their rights and the rule of law and SCBA will not tolerate any attack on the prestige of advocates.

It demanded an inquiry into the conduct of Additional District & Sessions Judge Anil Kumar-X by a sitting judge of Allahabad High Court and headed by Chief Justice and administrative judge of Allahabad HC looking after the affairs of Ghaziabad district.

Further, it urged the Allahabad High Court and Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the incident and bring the guilty judicial officer and police officers to justice and dismiss from services officials responsible for the lathi charge.

The SCBA said that compensation should be paid to the injured advocates and measures should be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The advocates’ body demanded the introduction and implementation of the Advocates Protection Act for the protection of lawyers and their families against such brutal incidents.

It said that steps should be taken to improve the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh to ensure that the police personnel are accountable for their actions.

The SCBA also called upon the Bar Council of India (BCI) and all other State Bar Councils to take necessary steps to protect the rights of advocates and to ensure that they are able to discharge their duties without fear of intimidation or harassment.

“The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) stands in solidarity with the advocates of Ghaziabad and pledges to do everything in its power to ensure that justice is served,” said the resolution issued under the signature of Hony. Secretary Vikrant Yadav.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor