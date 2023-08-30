SCBA condemns police baton charge on advocates in UP’s Hapur

New Delhi, August 30 The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), in a resolution passed on Wednesday, condemned police baton charge on advocates in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur.

"The Supreme Court Bar Association strongly condemns the inhumane and violent act of police on advocates in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, where the women advocates were also not spared from the brutality," said a resolution issued under signature of Honorary Secretary Rohit Pandey.

It said that the baton charge on the advocates is a clear violation of their rights and the rule of law as they were protesting peacefully against the alleged high-handedness of the police.

The top court’s lawyers association said that it will not tolerate any attack on the prestige of advocates and demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government should investigate the incident and bring the guilty police officers to justice.

It also demanded compensation to the injured advocates and sought to censure the police officers responsible for the incident.

The SCBA said that the state government should introduce and implement the Advocates Protection Act for protection of advocates and their families against such brutal incidents. It asked the state government to take steps to improve the law and order situation in the state and to ensure that the police personnel are accountable for their actions.

The resolution also called upon the Bar Council of India and all other State Bar Councils to take steps to protect the rights of advocates to enable them to discharge their duties without fear of intimidation or harassment.

The Supreme Court Bar Association said that it stands in solidarity with the advocates of Hapur and pledged to do everything in its power to ensure that justice is served.

