Scene of bonhomie, light-hearted moments mark Lok Sabha Speaker’s tea party

New Delhi, Dec 19 The customary “tea party” hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the close of Parliament’s Winter Session on Friday turned into an occasion of cross‑party civility with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being present, among others.

This get-together, primarily aimed at easing tensions following high-intensity debates and charged-up moments in the House, produced moments of cordial exchanges after the fractious Winter Session.

Friday’s tea party, lasting less than half-an-hour, saw a noticeably warmer atmosphere where several major leaders attended this time, unlike the earlier Opposition boycott of the occasion.

In the absence of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka represented the Congress party, while Prime Minister Modi attended despite returning from a strenuous three-nation tour.

The leaders, who were active in confrontation on the floor of the House earlier, accepted the invitation, possibly to unwind and trade informal remarks to break the chill. The participants kept their remarks largely cordial and non‑confrontational.

Some of the participants later described the event as an opportunity to “unwind” and to acknowledge the hard work of MPs across the aisle. The tone was intentionally light, avoiding any detailed policy debate in that setting, with leaders exchanging compliments and brief reflections on the session rather than engaging in substantive discussions.

Several light-hearted moments were reported from the meeting.

On one occasion, Priyanka rendered a short story that drew smiles from both the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister, an image that stood in contrast to the sharp exchanges earlier in the week.

It was later learnt that Priyanka had brought up an issue regarding Wayanad in Kerala, the Parliamentary constituency she represents in the Lok Sabha, that PM Modi and others found amusing. She had apparently shared details of some herb that had helped her against allergies. She also asked the Prime Minister about his just-concluded trip, to which he politely replied that the visit had gone very well.

Some members present also told the Prime Minister that the session had been productive, but it could have been extended, as passing legislation late at night was not considered ideal.

Incidentally, discussions on at least two legislations had continued till late, one beyond midnight. This was followed by a friendly banter, referring to the Opposition benches, that its repeated protests and disruptions had contributed to a shorter session.

The Prime Minister also humorously quipped that he did not wish to strain the opposition’s voices too much.

According to people in the know, PM Modi also praised certain Opposition MPs for coming to the House well-prepared for debates. This remark is said to have gone a long way in melting whatever ice was left in the room in Delhi winters.

The tea party served a dual purpose, being both a ritual of Parliamentary courtesy and a deliberate attempt to cool tempers after a session that many describe as acrimonious.

Observers said the gathering underscored the importance of informal dialogue in a functioning legislature, offering a space where leaders could exchange pleasantries, acknowledge each other’s contributions and briefly step away from adversarial posturing.

Organisers framed the event as a moment to reaffirm democratic norms of collegiality and mutual respect.

Amidst allegations of the Winter Session witnessing limited legislative progress because of repeated disruptions, the Speaker’s invitation was presented as an effort to reset lines of communication and encourage a more constructive tone in future sittings.

