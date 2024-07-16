Schedule of 'Chhari Mubarak' journey to Amarnath cave shrine announced

Jammu, July 16 Over 15,000 Yatris had ‘Darshan’ inside the holy Amarnath cave shrine on the 16th day on Monday as Swami Deependra Giri, custodian of Lord Shiva’s holy mace (Chhari Mubarak) announced the beginning of ritual prayers/journey on Tuesday.

Swami Deependra Giri told reporters that ‘Bhoomi-Pujan’, ‘Navgrah Pujan’ and ‘Dhawajarohan’ connected with the traditional commencement of the annual pilgrimage of Chhari-Mubarak of Shri Amarnathji will be performed at Pahalgam on auspicious occasion of ‘Ashad-Purnima’ (Vyas-Purnima) that falls on July 21 (Sunday).

Announcing the annual programme of holy mace, Swami Deependra Giri said as per the age-old tradition rituals, Chhari-Mubarak will be taken to historic Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar city on August 4 and Sharika Bhawani Temple on August 5 before rituals are performed for Chhari-Sthapana at Shri Amareshwar Temple Dashnami Akhara Srinagar on August 7.

He said after performing Chhari-Pujan at Dashnami Akhara, Srinagar on the auspicious occasion of ‘Nag-Panchami’ on August 9, he will carry the holy Mace to Swami Amarnathji Cave shrine to perform Pujan and have ‘Darshan’ on the auspicious occasion of ‘Shravan-Purnima’, falling on August 19 after having night halts at Pahalgam on August 14 and 15, Chandanwari on August 16, Sheshnag on August 17 and Panchtarani on August 18 respectively.

Swami Deependra Giri has urged the government to make all the necessary arrangements to preserve the age-old traditions and ensure the movement of Chhari-Mubarak as per the schedule and take all the appropriate preventive measures for the safety and security of the Sadhus and pilgrims accompanying the holy mace.

He said a communication has been sent to the government in this regard so that appropriate steps are taken and arrangements are made for the Sadhus and pilgrims accompanying holy mace to the cave shrine.

He advised Sadhus and members of civil society to get themselves registered who intend to join Chhari-Mubarak and stated that only registered Sadhus/pilgrims with valid Yatra permits will be allowed to accompany Chhari-Mubarak during the pilgrimage.

Another batch of 4132 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu on Tuesday for the Valley in two escorted convoys.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that this ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

The cave is situated at an altitude of 3,888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas. Devotees approach the cave shrine either from the traditional south Kashmir Pahalgam route or the north Kashmir Baltal route.

The Pahalgam-Cave shrine axis is 48 km long and it takes Yatris 4-5 days to reach the shrine. The Baltal-Cave shrine axis is 14 km long and it takes one day for the pilgrims to have ‘Darshan’ and reach back to the base camp.

On Tuesday, 4434 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu in two escorted convoys for the Valley.

The first escorted convoy carrying 1721 pilgrims in 64 vehicles left at 3 a.m. for the north Kashmir Baltal base camp. The second escorted convoy carrying 2713 pilgrims in 101 vehicles left at 3.35 a.m. for the south Kashmir Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camp.

This year’s Yatra will conclude after 52 days on August 29 coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals.

