‘Schemes no communicated properly’: Congress report on defeat in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 19 Following the electoral defeat in Rajasthan, State President Govind Singh Dotasara has filed its preliminary report to the party command over its defeat in the desert state.

Sources said that one of the prime reasons for the electoral defeat -- revealed in the report -- is that the state leaders were unable to properly communicate the Congress schemes to the public while the party ‘Mission-2030’ was also not accepted by the voters.

The report also mentions that the Congress government schemes were good, however the contesting candidates were not able to explain them properly to the public.

“The candidates could not make it clear to the voters that if the Congress government is not voted back to power, the schemes launched by the government will also stop,” the report reveals.

The report also said that the seats which were lost by low margins, the local leaders were not able to bring the voters to the booth.

“The senior leaders and other Congress ministers were not able to lead a strong campaign against BJP. These leaders did not come out of their respective areas and failed to influence the voters even from their community,” the report reveals.

Sources said that Congress high command will also prepare a detailed report about its failure in Rajasthan.

