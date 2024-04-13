School bus accident: Gurugram hospital returns admission fees to students’ parents after govt intervenes

Gurugram, April 13 Following state government instructions, Artemis Hospital management has returned Rs 90,000 as admission fees to the parents of children undergoing treatment for injuries in connection with the school bus accident that took place in Kanina in Mahendragarh district on April 11.

On April 12, Haryana Health Minister Kamal Gupta visited Artemis Hospital and took detailed information from the doctors about the children who were undergoing treatment.

The minister had instructed the hospital management that the entire cost of treatment of the children injured in the accident would be borne by the Haryana government.

DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said that after the bus accident, three parents had admitted their children to Artemis Hospital in Gurugram in an emergency.

But despite government assurance, it came to our notice that the hospital under the regular admission process, an amount of Rs 50,000 and Rs 40,000 was taken as admission charges from two parents by the hospital management.

"The hospital management, while presenting its stand on this matter, told that at the time of admission, the hospital management did not have complete information about the bus accident of the admitted children," Yadav said in a statement.

"The depositing some amount at the time of admission is a part of the regular treatment process, but as soon as the hospital management received the instructions from the Haryana government, with immediate effect, the admission amount of Rs 90,000 was returned to the parents," Divisional Head of Artemis Hospital, Ashutosh Sharma claimed.

