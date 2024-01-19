School, HEIs to provide study material in Indian languages: Education Ministry

New Delhi, Jan 19 The Ministry of Education on Friday said that study material for all courses under school and higher education will be made available digitally in Indian languages.

The ministry said that the decision has been taken with the aim to provide students with the opportunity to study in their own language.

It said that study material will be provided in all languages included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.

“The government has directed all school and higher education regulators like UGC, AICTE, NCERT, NIOS, IGNOU and heads of INIs like IITs, CUs and NITs to make study material in Indian languages available for all courses in the next three years,” the ministry said.

It said that UGC, AICTE and the Department of School Education have also been asked to take up the issue with regard to state schools and universities.

The ministry said that the direction have been given following the recommendations of the National Education Policy for promoting multilingualism in education at every level, so that students get the opportunity to study in their own language, and can have better learning outcomes.

“Studying in one’s own language can provide a student the natural space to think innovatively without any language barrier,” the ministry said.

“The NEP-2020 strongly conveys the idea that multilingual nature of Bharat is its huge asset and strength which needs to be utilised efficiently for the socio-cultural, economic and educational development of the nation,” the ministry said.

It said that the content creation in local languages will boost this multilingual asset and pave way for its better contribution to ‘Viksit Bharat’ to make our country as developed nation by 2047.

The ministry said that the government has already been working in this direction during the past two years, with translation of engineering, medical, law, UG, PG and skill books being done through the Anuvadini AI based App.

“These books are available on the ekumbh portal,” the ministry said.

It said that in school education ecosystem also study material is available in multiple Indian languages including over 30 languages on DIKSHA.

“Competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CUET are being held in 13 Indian languages,” the ministry said.

