School Holiday in Tamil Nadu: Educational Institutes to Remain Closed in Several Districts Due to Flooding Amid Cyclone Ditwah

Schools, colleges, anganwadis and other educational institutes will remain closed today, November 29, due to continuous heavy rainfall and strong winds wreaking havoc in several districts of Tamil Nadu due to Cyclone Ditwah, which is likely to pass coastal areas of the state on Sunday, November 30.

Schools in Ariyalur, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, and Villupuram remain closed, while heavy rains from Cyclone Ditwah have shut schools and colleges in Cuddalore, Tiruvarur, Nagai, Mayiladuthurai, Kallakkurichi, Pudukkottai, Perambalur, Puducherry, and Karaikal, according to the news agency IANS.

Cyclone Ditwah Location

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, Cyclonic Storm Ditwah is located over the coastal area of Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal and will continue to move towards the north with 7 kmph. At 2.30 AM (IST) on November 29, the storm was positioned near 9.2°N, 80.8°E, around 80 km from Trincomalee and 430 km south of Chennai.

The storm is expected to reach near the North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra coasts by Sunday morning, November 30. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely across several Tamil Nadu districts and Karaikal, said the Chennai weather department.

Moderate rainfall was reported across Thiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Muthupettai, Nannilam, Kudavasal, and Koothanallur, with 4 cm recorded in Thiruthuraipoondi and 3 cm in Muthupettai, accompanied by strong winds, disrupting daily life and raising fresh concerns for farmers.

The weather department issued a red alert in several districts as light to moderate rain in Mayiladuthurai, Tharangambadi, Kutralam, and Manalmedu continues causing widespread flooding in low-lying areas. Cold weather and power outages in parts of Tharangambadi was reported on Friday night.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in the Cauvery delta due to heavy rains across Thanjavur, Thiruvidaimarudur, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thiruvaiyaru, Orathanadu, Pattukkottai, and Peravurani, prompting school closures.

Poondi Sathyamoorthy Reservoir in Tiruvallur have released surplus water. With the water level at 33.77 feet against a full capacity of 35 feet, outflow into the Kosasthalaiyar river has been raised from 1,300 to 2,500 cusecs.

Fishermen in Thanjavur’s coastal areas have anchored their boats safely as authorities advised them not to venture into the sea. Around 1,500 mechanised boat operators and over 2,000 country boat fishermen have secured their vessels along the shores.

Pondicherry Central University Postpones All Exams

The Pondicherry Central University has announced that all exams scheduled to be held on Saturday have been postponed and a holiday was declared for all classes at the university because of Cyclone Ditwah which is heading towards the union territory coast.

A release from the Registrar of the University on Friday night said that the postponement of examinations and also cancellation of classes were due to a communication received from the Coast Guard about the cyclone and the heavy rains. A revised date of the examinations would be announced in course of time, the release said