School Holiday in Tamil Nadu on December 3: Schools Closed in 4 Districts as Cyclone Ditwah Brings Heavy Rain

Schools, colleges, anganwadis and other educational institutions were asked to shut as cyclonic storm Ditwah pushed heavy rainfall and strong winds in Tamil Nadu. Cyclone Ditwah has hit Tamil Nadu coastal areas on December 1 and is currently hovering over the southwest Bay of Bengal and is expected to move northwest, causing widespread destruction, forcing citizens to evacuate their homes and move to safer shelters in the coastlines of Chennai, Puducherry and Southern Andhra Pradesh.

Villupuram Announce School Holiday On December 3

Villupuram district collector Sheikh Abdul Rahman declared a holiday for private, government, aided and non-aided schools in the district on Wednesday, December 3, due to continuous rainfall, including Keezhperumpakkam, Maharajapuram, Kakuppam, Koliyanur, Vikravandi, Janagipuram, Arasur, and Valavanur.

Villupuram, Tamil Nadu: District Collector Sheik Abdul Rahuman has announced that schools across Villupuram district, including Keezhperumpakkam, Maharajapuram, Kakuppam, Koliyanur, Vikravandi, Janagipuram, Arasur, and Valavanur, will remain closed today due to strong winds from… pic.twitter.com/tgKCrZvfzW — IANS (@ians_india) December 3, 2025

Tiruvannamalai Announces Local Holiday for Karthigai Deepam Festival

A school holiday not for rainfall, but for a regional festival, Karthigai Deepam, which is celebrated at the Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, is set to take place on December 3, 2025, where huge devotees throng to the temple from various parts of the country.

In view of the famous festival, the Tiruvannamalai District Collector has announced a holiday for the district today to ensure smooth management of the event. As per the directives issued by the collector, all government schools, offices, colleges and state-run institutions in the district are to remain closed on Wednesday.

Holiday for Kottar Peralaya Festival in Kanyakumari

The district administration announced a holiday for schools, colleges and government offices in Kanyakumari in view of the Kottar Peralaya festival. The festival not only draws devotees from Tamil Nadu, but also from other South Indian states, including Kerala. To compensate for the holiday, authorities have confirmed that schools and colleges will function on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

Several districts in Tamil Nadu to remain under rain alert as the state is battling heavy rainfall and thunderstorms due to Cyclone Ditwah. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has issued a rainfall warning for 10 districts on December 2, with a depression persisting over the Bay of Bengal expected to bring more severe weather.

Districts Under Orange Alert: Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Ranipet.

Districts Under Yellow Alert: Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore and Puducherry.

In the latest bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), depression over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coasts moved slowly southwestwards and weakened into a well marked low Pressure area over North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and neighbourhood at 05. 30 pm.

The Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm #Ditwah) over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North #Tamil_Nadu-#Puducherry coasts moved slowly southwestwards and weakened into a #Well_Marked_Low Pressure area over North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and neighbourhood at 0530 hrs… pic.twitter.com/smUPlnsv8w — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 3, 2025