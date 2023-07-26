School job case: Abhishek Banerjee's case returned to bench of judge who recused from hearing

Kolkata, July 26 Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam has returned the case, involving Trinamool Congress' national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's plea, to the court of the same judge who earlier had recused from hearing in the matter following objections from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) counsel.

Banerjee's plea is against an earlier order of the court that allowed the central agencies to summon him in connection with the school recruitment case in West Bengal.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, who had recused from hearing in the matter on Monday, is now scheduled to hear the case again on Wednesday.

He recused from hearing following objections from the ED counsels that all school job related cases should be heard in the single- judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha, where the principal cases in the matter were pending.

Thereafter, Justice Ghosh recused from hearing and maintained that he will be hearing the matter again provided the same direction comes from the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court. On Wednesday morning an order from the Chief Justice made it clear that the matter will be heard at Justice Ghosh's bench only.

Recently, Banerjee had moved the Supreme Court against an order of Justice Sinha allowing the central agencies to summon him in connection with the school jobs case.However, the bench of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice P.S. Narasimha had refused to interfere in the matter and said that Banerjee could move the high court again with a petition under Section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

On July 20, Banerjee had approached the single-judge bench of Justice Ghosh in this matter. Justice Ghosh, while allowing an interim stay on any coercive action, including arrest, by the central agencies against Banerjee till Monday, had said that he would hear the matter again on that day.

Finally on July 24, Justice Ghosh recused from hearing following objections from ED.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor