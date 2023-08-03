School job case: Sujay Badra used bank accounts of relatives to divert ill-gotten money, claims ED

Kolkata, Aug 3 The Enforcement Directorate has claimed that Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the school recruitment case in West Bengal, used his daughter and son-in-law's bank account to divert the ill-gotten money.

In the chargesheet submitted on July 28 at a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Kolkata, the ED sleuths said that while one hand Bhadra used a portion of the proceeds in purchasing property in the names of his daughter and son- in-law, on the other hand, he used bank accounts of his close relatives to divert the proceeds of the crime.

The central agency sleuths have mentioned about a residential flat worth Rs 2.5 crore in a posh area in South Kolkata which is registered in the name of the son-in-law of the accused.

A portion of the funds for purchasing the flat, as mentioned in the chargesheet, was shown as loan given by a corporate entity christened Wealth Wizard, where Bhadra was the principal shareholder.

The corporate entity has also been named in the chargesheet presented on July 28.

The ED sleuths have come across several bank accounts in the name of Bhadra and his close relations with a number of fictitious inward and outward remittances, which they believe were actually the proceeds of the cash for job.

The central agency sleuths have already started the process of confiscating the "doubtful" assets and property in the name of Bhadra and his close relatives. Already a number of bank accounts linked to Bhadra and his close associates have been frozen by the central agency.

