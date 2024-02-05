School jobs case: Calcutta HC allows deprived candidates to check OMR sheets

Kolkata, Feb 5 The Calcutta High Court on Monday gave permission to the deprived candidates, who are parties in the different cases related to the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal, to check their respective OMR sheets for written examination by applying to the CBI.

The special division bench of Justices Debangsu Basak and Shabbar Rashidi, which has been constituted to specially hear the matters related to the multi-crore cash-for-school-jobs case following an instruction from the Supreme Court, also said that the candidates who are willing to review their OMR sheets can send the application for the same by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The division bench also observed that post review, any candidate having any objection with regard to OMR sheets will be able to update the court on the same.

To recall, the CBI recovered the OMR sheets from the Ghaziabad office of the outsourced agency of West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) and submitted the same to the Calcutta High Court.

As per the direction of the bench on Monday, candidates would be able to review the same OMR sheets that the CBI had recovered.

The bench also gave approval to the willing candidates to review the documents submitted by the WBSSC to the Calcutta High Court after making application to the registrar general of the same court.

The bench observed that even anyone not associated with the cases can submit any extra documents relevant to the matter if he or she is willing.

The bench posted the matter for next hearing on February 19.

