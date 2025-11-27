School jobs case: Calcutta HC asks WBSSC to publish OMR sheets of fresh recruitment exams

Kolkata, Nov 27 The Calcutta High Court, on Thursday, directed the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to publish the optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets of all candidates appearing for the examinations for fresh recruitments for secondary and higher secondary teachers in state-run schools in West Bengal by December 10.

The written examinations for fresh recruitment of teachers were conducted separately for the secondary and higher secondary sections in September this year, and recently, the results of both the written examinations have been declared.

The Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench directed WBSSC to publish OMR sheets for all candidates appearing in written examinations for both secondary and higher secondary sections separately and upload them on the official website of the commission.

On Thursday, Justice Amrita Sinha gave this direction after hearing on a petition filed at her Bench challenging the result of the written examination for fresh recruitment of higher secondary teachers.

Earlier, on November 19, Justice Sinha's bench directed WBSSC to identify the tainted candidates qualifying for the interview in the fresh recruitment process of higher secondary teachers in state-run schools in the state and also publish their names.

The fresh recruitment process was held after the Supreme Court cancelled around 26,000 school jobs, including both teaching and non-teaching posts.

The Supreme Court, on April 3 this year, upheld an earlier order by a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court cancelling the entire panel of WBSSC for 2016.

The Supreme Court also accepted the Calcutta High Court's argument that the entire panel had to be cancelled since, despite repeated insistence by both the High Court as well as the Apex Court, neither the State Education Department nor the commission furnished two separate lists segregating the "untainted" candidates from the "tainted" ones.

The Apex Court directed that the entire fresh recruitment process will have to be completed by December 31 this year.

Although the Supreme Court barred the "tainted" teachers from participating in the fresh recruitment process, it allowed "untainted" teachers to participate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor