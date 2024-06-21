School jobs case: CBI collects voice samples of Trinamool legislator

Kolkata, June 21 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday collected the voice samples of Tapas Kumar Saha, the Trinamool Congress legislator from Tehatta in Nadia district, who was at the agency office in Kolkata for interrogation in connection with the multi-crore cash-for-school jobs case in West Bengal.

Earlier, the CBI had collected the voice samples of Probir Koyal, the former personal assistant of Tapas Saha, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe into the school jobs case, had collected the voice samples of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the case.

Sources said the investigating officials recently got hold of a mobile conversation, where one of the voices was reportedly that of Saha. Now his voice samples have been collected to confirm the same.

In April last year, the CBI conducted marathon raids at Saha’s residence and office in Nadia district.

His mobile phones were also seized by the central agency team.

The anti-corruption wing of the West Bengal Police has arrested Probir Koyal for his alleged involvement in the case. Koyal has reportedly claimed that he was being framed to cover the misdeeds of Saha.

Admitting that he had collected money against jobs, Koyal also claimed that he handed over the cash to the Trinamool legislator.

