School jobs case: ED to submit report on assets of company directors to Calcutta HC on Thursday

Kolkata, Dec 12 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday that it will submit a report on the assets of the present and former directors of a corporate entity whose name surfaced in the multi-crore cash for school jobs case in West Bengal to the court on Thursday.

The report will be submitted in a sealed envelope, the ED counsel informed the single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha.

The ED counsel also informed that the present and former directors of the said corporate entity have submitted the details of their properties and assets to the central agency as per the directive of the high court.

“A lot of crucial information surfaced following the examination of the documents,” the ED counsel informed the court.

Justice Sinha questioned the ED counsel as to whether the central agency has got information about the sources of funds for the creation of the assets and properties of the directors of the said corporate entity.

When the ED informed that a number of crucial transactions has been traced through the examinations of the documents, Justice Sinha directed the ED counsel to make separate mention of these findings to the court.

She also questioned the central agency counsel whether the investigating officials are sure of winding up the probe process as directed by the court, the ED counsel said that all efforts are being made to meet the deadline.

“New evidences are surfacing daily during the course of investigation,” the ED counsel told the court.

Justice Sinha observed that the court has noticed that there has been a sudden increase in the assets and properties of the directors of the said corporate entity after 2014.

Pointing out that since the recruitment irregularities also took place after that, it has to be seen whether there is a link between the irregularities and increase in assets.

