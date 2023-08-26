School jobs case: ED to summon private promoters availing services of company linked to Sujay Bhadra

Kolkata, Aug 26 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the multi-crore cash for school jobs case in West Bengal will now question the promoters, owners or top officials of some private companies who have reportedly availed the services of a corporate entity linked to Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the case, by paying specific fees.

On checking the books of accounts of the said company as well as the statements of the bank accounts linked to the corporate entity, the central agency has traced certain transactions where the company received money from other entities, sources aware of the development said.

The fees were either paid for availing consultancy service or for supply of certain items by the corporate entity linked to Bhadra, the sources added.

The ED will now question the promoters, owners or top officials of these private entities to obtain detailed information about the nature of services they received from the company linked to Bhadra for which they paid the fees.

At the same time, two ED officers, sources said, are currently examining the details of the statements of as many as 14 bank accounts that were used in the funds transfers.

Out of these 14 accounts, sources said, five are directly registered in the name of the company linked to Bhadra, while the remaining nine are registered in the names of the present and past associates of the company.

Earler this week, the ED had conducted a marathon raid at the office of the said corporate entity and seized incriminating documents and digital evidence from there, as claimed by the agency in a press statement issued on August 23.

On Friday, an employee of the said corporate entity filed a counter-complaint at the cyber crime division of Kolkata Police accusing the ED of planting evidence in the computers of the company during the course of the raid.

