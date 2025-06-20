School mergers a deliberate move to deny education to poor, says Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, June 20 Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has slammed the Uttar Pradesh government, alleging that its school merger policy is a calculated strategy to deprive the poor of access to education.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, Yadav said, “The sooner teachers and parents understand that the BJP government is anti-education and anti-teacher, the sooner the groundwork for change will begin.”

Calling the government “heartless,” the former Chief Minister said it will disproportionately affect rural students.

“This is a well-thought-out plan to keep poor and marginalised children away from education. With school closures, children in rural areas will be forced out of the education system,” he said.

Referring to his personal connection with the teaching community, Yadav said, “As the son of a teacher, I share a deep bond with educators. Their pain is my pain. Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) was also a teacher -- he never stopped being one. That teacher’s spirit lived in everything he did.”

Yadav accused the BJP government of failing to address the long-standing demands of teachers.

“More than two lakh posts in the education department are lying vacant. There has been no significant recruitment drive. Shiksha Mitras and teaching job aspirants have been protesting for years but have been ignored,” he said.

He also criticised the implementation of a digital attendance system for teachers, saying it was introduced without proper infrastructure and aimed at harassment.

“Teachers are being targeted instead of being supported. This government has no empathy,” he alleged.

“When it comes to teachers, the BJP government turns a deaf ear. Fewer schools mean slower growth, fewer jobs, and fewer opportunities. We don't want a government that lacks compassion,” Yadav added.

He reiterated the Samajwadi Party’s commitment to supporting the teaching community and resolving their issues if voted back to power.

