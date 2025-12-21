School owner arrested for ‘harassing’ Bengali singer Lagnajita Chakraborty

Kolkata, Dec 21 The police on Sunday arrested the school owner who is accused of harassing Bengali singer Lagnajita Chakraborty.

The district's acting Superintendent of Police, Mitun Kumar Dey, also ordered a departmental inquiry against Shahanshah Haque, the officer-in-charge of Bhagwanpur police station in East Midnapore district, in connection with the incident.

He informed that an officer of the SDPO level is investigating the matter.

It was learnt that popular singer Lagnajita had gone to perform at an event of South Point Public School in the Bhagwanpur police station area on Saturday. The singer alleged that she was harassed during her performance.

Lagnajita claimed that she sang the song 'Jago Ma' from the film 'Devi Chaudhurani'. Shortly afterwards, a man from the audience came onto the stage and attempted to assault her. However, others intervened and removed the man before the situation escalated. She did not sing any further after that incident.

Lagnajita alleged that the school owner, Mehboob Mallick, behaved rudely towards her and subjected her to verbal abuse after she refused to perform at the event anymore. Within 24 hours of the incident, police arrested the main accused, Mehboob, based on her complaint. The arrested man is a resident of Beludia village in the Bhagwanpur area.

Following the incident on Saturday night, Lagnajita went to the Bhagwanpur police station. She recounted the details of the incident to the officer in charge. The singer stated that they asked her to file a general diary entry, which she did.

However, questions are being raised as to why the police did not file an FIR after such an incident. The acting SP has stated that all allegations will be thoroughly investigated.

"We also want to ensure that such incidents do not happen again," said the senior police officer.

Following this, the district police ordered a departmental inquiry against the officer-in-charge of the Bhagwanpur police station in connection with this incident.

