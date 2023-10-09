School owner shot dead in Bihar's Vaishali

Patna, Oct 9 A 40-year-old school owner was shot dead by unidentified men in Bihar's Vaishali district, police said on Monday.

Jyoti Kumar, alias Sudhir Kumar, was sleeping in one of the rooms in the school when the incident took place around 11.30 p.m on Sunday night.

Kumar was running a residential school named Kislay Central School in Balwa Kuari locality under Sadar police station in Hajipur city.

The district police suspect that the assailants entered his room from the window and shot him on his head point blank. Vaishali police has sent the dead body for autopsy.

On hearing the gunshot, the local residents rushed to the spot and found the school gate shut but the window was open and Kumar lying on the bed in a pool of blood.

They informed local police about the incident, following which, the police reached there and recovered the body.

"Prima facie, it appears that the assailants were two in number. We have detained four persons on the basis of their suspicious activities. They might be involved in a criminal conspiracy. Preliminary investigation revealed that Jyoti had taken loans from local lenders during the pandemic and was under heavy debt. This could be one of the reasons for his murder. The investigation is underway,” said Om Prakash, SDPO, Sadar range Vaishali.

Kumar was a native of Majholia village under Vidupur police station in the district.

