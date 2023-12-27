School students in Bihar's Bhagalpur hold teachers hostage

Patna, Dec 27 Students of a government senior secondary school in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Wednesday held their teachers hostage after they did not get admit cards for the Class 10 board examination.

The incident occurred at Gandhi Inter School located at Goradih block in the district.

The agitated students assaulted the teachers and locked them in a classroom.

The principal incharge managed to flee from the spot.

The agitating students claimed that around 300 students who are expected to give the board examination next year but they did not receive admit cards so far. They claimed that around 150 students failed to give the examination last year due to the unavailability of admit cards and they do not want the same thing to happen this year too.

The teachers were rescued after a team of local police reached the spot. One of the teachers claimed that they have been given the job of teaching which they are doing and admit cards are released by the Bihar School Examination Board so they have nothing to do with it.

The teachers also said that they have conveyed this message to the higher authorities.

