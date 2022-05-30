Schoolgirl drowned as water level in river basin rises

Radhanagari Bhogawati: A schoolgirl drowned after the water level in a river basin was raised. The deceased has been identified as Sai Namdev Chougale (age 10, resident of Sonyachi Shiroli, Tal. Radhanagari). The incident, meanwhile, fortunately, saved the life of another girl who was with her. The accident happened yesterday, Sunday.

It is learned that the deceased Sai Chougale was studying in the 3rd class. She had gone to the river to wash clothes with the woman. For the last four days, the flow of water in the Bhogawati river basin has been low. As a result, children flock to the river to wash clothes and swim during the holidays. However, yesterday, due to the sudden release of water from the Radhanagari dam, the two girls were swept away by the current. The swimmer Tanuja came to the river bank somehow. The woman then grabbed her, but she drowned.

After the woman with the girl shouted some people pulled Sai out of the water but she fell unconscious. She was rushed to Radhanagari Rural Hospital but died earlier. Due to this incident, there was an uproar in Radhanagari area.