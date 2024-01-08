Schools cannot seek corrections after uploading CBSE marks: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Jan 8 The Delhi High Court has ruled that once a school uploads a student's internal assessment marks on the CBSE website, it cannot later request corrections, even if an error occurred during the uploading process.

Justice C Hari Shankar said that allowing such corrections would lead to chaos and would require the CBSE to conduct independent verifications in each case.

The court made these observations while dismissing a plea by a father seeking a directive for CBSE to correct his daughter's internal assessment marks in Social Studies for Class X in the academic year 2019-2020.

"The CBSE would also not be in a position to blindly accept such requests, and would, if this practice were to be allowed, have to conduct independent verifications in each such case to ascertain the actual marks which the candidate had been awarded,” the court said.

The school had communicated an error in the uploaded marks but was informed by CBSE that corrections couldn't be made, aligning with the circulars issued by the Board.

The court expressed empathy for the student but stated that, as the circulars were not challenged, and the Board's decision was in line with them, no sustainable grievance existed in the plea.

The writ petition was dismissed without costs.

Rejecting the plea, Justice Shankar said that the proscription of revising the marks provided in the CBSE Circulars is "eminently in public interest".

"This one of those unfortunate cases in which the court regrets that it has to rule from the head and not from the heart.

"Though, therefore, this Court once again empathises with Miloni, it regrets its inability to come to her aid. The writ petition is dismissed with no order as to costs," the court said.

