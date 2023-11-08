Schools functioning without safety audit: Goa LoP

Panaji, Nov 8 Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Goa Assembly Yuri Alemao on Wednesday alleged that misplaced priorities and obsession for events of the BJP government has resulted in 92 school buildings causing risk to the safety of the students and 663 out of 1315 schools functioning without Structural and safety audits.

Alemao said that the rents of various schools amounting to Rs 8.06 crore have not been paid for the last many years due to bankruptcy of the government.

"Twenty schools and One higher secondary school are in dilapidated condition," he charged.

"Chief Minister Pramod Sawant who also holds the education portfolio should focus on maintaining and building 'Temples of Education' rather than spending public funds on creating monuments and organising Events," Congress leader Yuri Alemao said.

"Most of the structural audit and safety reports of various schools have pointed that schools are without compound walls, roof of the schools need urgent repairs, no proper fire safety equipment are installed in the Schools and non-availability of basic amenities like toilets and washrooms," stated Yuri Alemao.

"I demand that the Chief Minister prepare an action plan to undertake repairs and renovations of all the schools in a time-bound manner and also conduct Structural and Safety Audits of the remaining 663 Schools immediately," he added.

