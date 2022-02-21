Schools re-open in Jammu for classes 3 to 8

Schools re-opened for offline classes for classes 3 to 8 in Jammu on Monday amid strict COVID-19 protocols.

The school principal and students expressed their happiness in joining the physical classes.

Speaking to , Rameshwar Mengi, the Principal said, "Today is a festival day for the teachers' community as the students are back in the school."

"Teachers are very happy and are celebrating it like a festival as the students are back in the school and they are also very happy. Parents don't need to hesitate to send their children to school. They are safe here as we are following all the COVDI-19 guidelines," Mengi said.

Bhumi, a student shared her happiness saying she was bored attending offline class now she felt happy coming back to school.

"I am feeling very happy, online classes were very boring, and offline classes are more interesting as we meet our friends share time with each other, and clear our doubts with teachers in person," Bhumi said.

"Durning offline classes we found many difficulties while clearing our doubts as technical glitches were one of the reasons," she added.

Another student, Aradhya Gupta said she is very happy coming back to the school after two years.

"I am very happy coming to school after two years. Now, the study process will be smooth as we found it difficult in online classes," Gupta said.

Earlier on February 14, the Jammu and Kashmir administration decided to reopen schools for classes 9-12, while colleges and universities will start offline classes from February 15.

