Science and belief are two different entities: ISRO Chairman Somanath

Chennai, Aug 27 The Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S. Somanath said that science and belief are two different entities and that there is no need to mix the two.

He was answering a question while interacting with reporters here after conducting prayers at the Sree Pournamikavu Temple on Sunday.

The ISRO Chief reached Thiruvananthapuram after the successful launch of the Lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the moon on August 23.

