Scientists' innovations should benefit the common man: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the government's objective is to ensure that the innovation of scientists benefits the common man.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a function to present Sir M Visvesvaraiah, Dr. Raja Ramanna, Sir CV Raman, Prof. Satish Dhawan and Dr Kalpana Chawla Science and Technology awards for the year 2019 organised by the Department of IT, BT and Science and Technology.

"Innovation is a continuous process. It should be used for the welfare of the people. Our government will provide full cooperation in this regard. We will consider the proposal for setting up a Medical Research Center with the Indian Institute of Science," Bommai said.

The emphasis should be sustainable development and sustainable consumption to protect the environment and biological ecosystem. "I have come up with a Green Budget for the purpose with an allocation of Rs.100 cr to compensate for the ecological loss suffered over the years. A new way of thinking is needed for ecological protection," Bommai said.

Referring to rising Cybercrimes, the Chief Minister said Cyber laws have been framed to tackle the rising Cybercrimes. The innovations of young scientists should keep ahead of the Cyber criminals.

"Experiments, innovations and development is a continuous process. The research and innovations of great scientists like Einstein and Newton have helped the development of humanity. Our great scientist CNR Rao has been a great inspirational force for us through his experiments. He is the modern Visvesvaraya who has made immense contributions to the field of Science by building many scientific institutions," Bommai said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor