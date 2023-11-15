Scindia a short man with high arrogance, says Priyanka Gandhi on last day of campaigning for MP polls

Bhopal, Nov 15 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday blasted Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in his Gwalior-Chambal bastion on the last day of campaigning for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

The Congress leader hit out hard at the scion of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior saying, "Unhone apne pariwar ki parampara achhe se nibhai hai. (He is living up to the traditions of his family)."

Expressing anger on her former party colleague and close family friend Jyotiraditya Scindia for toppling the Congress Government in Madhya Pradesh in 2020, Priyanka Gandhi called him a "man of short height and high arrogance.Scindia ji height me thoda kam rah gaye, lekin ghamand bahut bada hai unka."

Priyanka Gandhi said when she was working with Scindia during the UP Assembly elections last year, she found him to be very arrogant and party workers had a problem with his arrogance.

"Hum to UP wale hai, jab gussa aata hai to byan kar deten hai, lekin hame Maharaj kahne ki aadat nahi hai. Yahi sabse badi samasya hai ki hum maharaj ni bol sakte (We are from UP and we are used to telling it like it is when we get angry. But the biggest problem is that we can’t refer to him as maharaj)."

She further said that Scindia had cheated the Congress and the people of Gwalior-Chambal region by hatching a conspiracy to topple the Kamal Nath-led Congress Government in 2020.

"He toppled the Congress Government. He cheated the people of Gwalior-Chambal region," she added.

Priyanka, who has been leading the Congress’ poll campaign since the beginning in Madhya Pradesh, hit out at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra on the last day of campaigning.

Addressing a poll rally in Datia, the home district of senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra, who is trying to project himself as a hardline Hindutva leader, Priyanka Gandhi took a swipe at him.

Reminding people about Narottam Mishra’s controversial remarks on the Hindi film industry, the Congress star campaigner asserted that instead of focusing on the state’s law and order situation, the state’s home minister was busy watching movies and creating controversies over them.

“Kon kya kapde pehna hai? Kis rang ka kapda pehna hai? Iski chinta jyada karten hain Mishra ji,” Priyanka Gandhi said referring to Mishra’s remarks made last year on Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s orange bikini in a film.

Priyanka Gandhi then called Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan a world-famous actor. “Acting mein toh Shivraj ji Amitabh Bachchan ji ke bhi kaan kaat lengen, lekin jab kaam ki baat aati hai to Asrani ke role me aa jate hain. (Shivraj ji can beat Amitabh Bachchan in acting, but when it come to work, he starts acting like Asrani),” Priyanka Gandhi said in a light vein.

