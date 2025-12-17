Scindia meets Nitin Nabin, congratulates him on his appointment

Patna, Dec 17 Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia paid a courtesy visit to the newly appointed National Working President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitin Nabin, at the party’s central office on Wednesday and congratulated him on his new responsibility.

During the meeting, detailed and constructive discussions were held on strengthening the party organisation from the booth level to the state level, ensuring active participation of party workers, and effectively implementing the BJP’s core commitment to Antyodaya, aimed at the upliftment of the poorest sections of society.

Jyotiraditya Scindia praised Nitin Nabin’s organisational experience, political acumen, and strong grassroots connection, stating that these qualities would infuse new energy and direction into the party’s functioning.

The leaders also deliberated on organisational expansion and future strategies, reflecting a positive, focused, and forward-looking approach toward strengthening the BJP’s presence across the country.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a major organisational change by appointing Nitin Nabin as the party’s National Working President on Sunday (December 14).

The decision was approved by the BJP Parliamentary Board.

The term of the current BJP National President JP Nadda has ended, and the party has been deliberating on his successor for some time.

In the meantime, the top leadership has entrusted the responsibility of National Working President to Nitin Nabin.

Nitin Nabin is an MLA from the Bankipur constituency in Patna.

In the Assembly elections held last month, he defeated RJD candidate Rekha Kumari.

He is a five-time MLA and is regarded as a disciplined and committed party worker.

Coming from a political background, Nitin Nabin is the son of Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, a senior and prominent BJP leader in Bihar.

From student politics to holding key organisational and ministerial roles, Nitin Nabin has steadily risen through the ranks of the party.

His appointment is being seen as a significant move by the BJP leadership, reflecting confidence in his organisational skills and political experience.

At 45, Nitin Nabin has established himself as an effective Road Construction Minister in the Bihar government.

