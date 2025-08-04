Scindia praises MP CM for effective management of flood-affected districts in Gwalior-Chambal

Gwalior, Aug 4 Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Monday, praised Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's leadership, especially for quick action from the Madhya Pradesh government for rescuing people when hours-long heavy rainfall caused flood in several districts of Gwalior-Chambal region last week.

The Union Minister, who came from New Delhi and joined Chief Minister Yadav during an aerial survey of the flood-affected villages under his Lok Sabha constituency Guna, he said, "The state's leader is one who protects every human being and all creatures at difficult times."

"I used to call Mohan ji (Chief Minister) after every four hours to stake stock of the situation in Guna, Shivpuri and Ashoknagar, and every time I got a quick action from him. This is the way a leader does. Today, an inspection is being carried out to assess the loss during flood," Union Minister Scindia added.

After conducting an aerial survey, Union Minister Scindia and Chief Minister Yadav also visited the relief camps set up in Shivpuri, Ashoknagar and Guna districts.

During an interaction with flood-affected people in Guna, the Union Minister assured them that both the Centre and state governments are committed to provide help to them.

"I know your pain at this moment, and I assure all you that the BJP government stands with you. Loss of everyone will be assessed during survey and adequate compensation would be provided from both Centre and the State governments," Union Minister Scindia said during a meeting with flood-affected people at a village in Guna.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Scindia also expressed his gratitude to the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for providing much needed support by deploying Armed forces and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) due to which more than 3,000 people stranded in flood-affected areas were rescued safely from Ashoknagar, Guna and Shivpuri districts last week.

"I would express my gratitude to our Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support to rescue people from Guna, Shivpuri and Ashoknagar districts when all road connectivity were stopped, and people were stranded in the floods," Union Minister Scindia added.

More than 3,000 people were rescued jointly by the Armed forces, NDRF, SDRF when heavy rainfall for more than 72 hours had resulted in floods in almost entire Gwalior-Chambal region last week.

People stranded in flood-affected areas area were airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Apart from the Gwalior-Chambal region, heavy rainfall since monsoon season started, had also affected people in other parts of the state, especially in Mahakaushal, Vindhya, Sagar, Bhopal, and Malwa-Nimar regions.

Madhya Pradesh has so far recorded 722.4 mm of rain against the normal rain of 482 mm, which was a 50 per cent surplus.

In many places, heavy downpours occurred over a short period, leading to the loss of lives and goods, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) statement released on August 3.

Districts such as Chhatarpur, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Ashoknagar, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh, Sheopur and Shivpuri districts received more than 100 per cent of average rainfall till now.

More than 200 people have died so far, of them 132 drowned in rivers and streams, while 60 died from lightning strikes in last two months in Madhya Pradesh.

More than a dozen people have lost their lives due to falling trees, walls, or house collapses, according to Madhya Pradesh government's data.

Likewise, 432 animals and 128 houses were completely damaged, while 2,333 houses were partially damaged in the rains.

Due to loss or damage to property, more than 3,000 people are still being sheltered in 53 relief camps across the state, where the state government is extending essential food, water and clothing support.

The state government has allocated Rs 3,600 crore for relief efforts to ensure that no financial constraints hinder rescue and recovery operations.

