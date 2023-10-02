Scolded for using mobile, girl ends life in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 2 A class 12 student committed suicide after being scolded by her mother for talking to her friends all day on her mobile phone.

According to the police, the victim Sunita had been unwell for the last few days and had taken sick leave from school. At home, she used to talk to her friends all day on her mobile phone. Her mother scolded her for this and took away her mobile phone.

“Upset over this, Sunita hanged herself in her room. Before taking the extreme step, she also sent her brother outside to play. When he came back, he found Sunita dead.

“The Lucknow Police took the body into its custody and has sent it for post mortem,” a police officer said.

Earlier in August 2023, in a similar incident, another class 12 student ended her life after her mother scolded her for waking up late in the morning and not studying.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor