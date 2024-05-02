Scorching Heat Grips South India: April Records Second-Highest Temperature

Karnataka is witnessing an extremely severe summer this year. In South India, it was the second-hottest April with scorching heat and the highest temperature. The last few days have seen extreme heat waves. According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) data, temperatures have soared past the 450 C mark in some parts of Raichur, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, and Yadgir districts of Karnataka. As per the report of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre Raichur registered the highest maximum temperature of 45.40 C followed by Kalaburagi with 44.50 C. The maximum temperatures from 450 C to 46.70 C were recorded in some parts of Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, and Yadgir districts. IMD issued a five-day heatwave alert in 12 districts of Karnataka and forecast warm nights in north interior Karnataka with temperatures going up to 280 Celsius. Severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kolar, Tumkur, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri Ballari, Chikkaballapur, Mandya, Raichur, Kalaburagi, and Koppal districts in Karnataka.

Bengaluru experienced its hottest ever April and recorded 20 extremely hot days including six in a row in April with the mercury hovering between 37 and 380 Celsius. At 38.50 C the city saw the second hottest day on Wednesday, ie., May 1st in 50 years after 2016 when the mercury touched 39.20 Celsius. Climate change is hitting almost all states in the country. Also, scientists are presuming that the emission of greenhouse gases is increasing which is also a major factor. According to IMD, Bengaluru the garden city had zero rainfall days in April, a first since 1983. The IMD issued a heatwave and high-temperature warning for Bengaluru over the next three days till May 4th.

A senior official from IMD informed that the rainfall in the city in April was too minimal to be recorded. It was less than 1 mm. As the longest dry spell, no rains have been recorded in Bengaluru since November 2023. The first-ever occurrence 10 days in April has recorded appreciably above normal temperature. The average temperature for Bengaluru in April remains 34.30 Celsius. According to IMD, people will still not get relief and the high temperature will remain in May also. With little showers after May 15th, the temperature might come down.