Scorching heat, high humidity in Delhi; IMD predicts light rain

New Delhi, May 21 The national capital endured another day of intense heat on Wednesday as soaring temperatures combined with high humidity made conditions nearly unbearable, although the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain with thunderstorms, which may bring some relief.

According to IMD, several meteorological factors are contributing to this stifling weather pattern.

A series of western disturbances have been affecting northern India, bringing intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms. In addition, a cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea is pushing moist air into Delhi, raising humidity levels significantly.

Relief, however, could be on the horizon. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by light rain for Wednesday, which could offer temporary respite from the heat. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to hover near 39 degrees Celsius.

While the IMD recorded Delhi's maximum temperature at 40 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung station around 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday, the humidity level of 43 per cent made it feel closer to a scorching 50 degrees Celsius.

The oppressive weather sent residents scrambling for shade and indoor shelter, with many avoiding outdoor activity altogether. According to IMD officials, the discomfort index, a measure of perceived temperature, rose dramatically due to high moisture in the air.

Adding to the city's heat stress, Delhi's peak electricity demand surged to an all-time high of 7,401 megawatts at 3.11 p.m. on Tuesday. This surpassed the previous day’s record of 7,265 megawatts, as air conditioners and cooling devices ran at full capacity to combat the heat. The intense humidity caused greater discomfort.

Earlier on Monday, humidity levels had peaked at an unusually high 74 per cent, rare for Delhi in May, further compounding the heat.

Despite the potential for brief relief, weather experts warn that high humidity levels are likely to persist, making the days ahead uncomfortable.

With the monsoon expected only in the last week of June, Delhi people may have to brace for continued heat and humidity for several more weeks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor