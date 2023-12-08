Scores attend funeral of J&K Police inspector killed in terror attack

Srinagar, Dec 8 Scores of mourners on Friday attended the funeral of the J&K Police inspector who succumbed to injuries on Thursday, over a month after he was attacked by the terrorists.

Scores of people from different walks of life joined the funeral procession of inspector, Masroor Ahmad Wani, who succumbed to injuries in AIIMS Delhi on Thursday.

The body of the deceased police officer was flown home on Friday after which a wreath laying ceremony was held at the district police lines in Srinagar.

Senior police officers and family members of the martyred police officer attended the wreath laying ceremony.

Later the body was taken to his home in Narwari area of Srinagar city where he was buried.

Wani was attacked by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar on October 29 when he was playing cricket with the local boys.

He battled for life in the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar from where he was flown to AIIMS Delhi on December 6 where he succumbed to the injuries on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor