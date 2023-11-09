Scrap dealer killed in Lucknow as tin shed collapses

Lucknow, Nov 9 A scrap dealer died after the tin shed over his dilapidated junk shop in Lucknow collapsed.

On getting information, local police and a team from the fire department reached the spot in the city's Sarojini Nagar area.

Shashank Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, south zone, Lucknow, said: “The man was identified as Rangnath Kashyap, 50, who belonged to Basti district. He ran a scrap shop in Gauri Bazar in Sarojini Nagar. His family lives in Alambagh.

“Kashyap was taken to Lok Bandhu hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Investigation revealed that the tin shade of the dilapidated shop collapsed and the man was buried under the debris."

According to Sumit Pratap Singh, FSO, Sarojini Nagar, fire department personnel were also injured during rescue work.

“In the rescue operation, a driver Rajpal Pankaj and fireman Rohit Kumar sustained minor injuries and have been admitted to hospital,” said the FSO.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor