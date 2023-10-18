Scrap dealer knocked out using Jiu-Jitsu chokehold by three robbers, two held

New Delhi, Oct 18 A scrap dealer was knocked out using Jiu-Jitsu chokehold (Brazilian martial art) and then robbed of by three men in west Delhi, a police officer said on Wednesday, adding that they have apprehended two accused.

The entire incident was also caught in a CCTV camera installed nearby and the video was also doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, the three men can be seen conversing with the scrap dealer. Soon after, one of them utilised Jiu-Jitsu technique called the 'rear naked choke', which rapidly restricts oxygen and blood flow to the brain, typically causing the opponent to lose consciousness within seconds.

Once the scrap dealer became unconscious, another member of the group seized money from his hand before swiftly leaving the scene. The footage also records the scrap dealer regaining consciousness.

According to police, it came to the notice of Hari Nagar police station staff that some incident of robbery by choking the victim had taken place on Monday evening near Gurudwara, Fateh Nagar.

“A CCTV footage of the incident was also shown by the informer to the local police. The team of the local police station checked the other CCTV footages of the area. The victim was identified as Sanjay (32),” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (west), Vichitra Veer.

“His statement has been recorded now and an FIR under section 392/34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered. He was robbed of Rs 3200, as per his statement,” said the DCP.

“Two accused identified as Vikas and Sahil have been apprehended and the third accused will be nabbed soon,” the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor