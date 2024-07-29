SCs, STs facing social-economic boycott in Andhra's Palnadu region: BSP leader

Amaravati, July 29 Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes are facing a social-economic boycott in the Palnadu region of Andhra Pradesh, said Bahujan Samaj Party's state leader and former DGP J. Poornachandra Rao.

He alleged that many communities in the region were on the verge of political extinction.

Addressing a BSP Palnadu district meeting in Macherla on Monday, he said that the Palnadu region, which once held historical significance with the Palnadu battle, has now become synonymous with drought and political conflicts.

"Since Independence, the Bahujans and other marginalised communities in Palnadu have been trapped under the dominance of Reddy and Kamma leaders. This toxic culture of internal conflicts and violence among marginalized communities has forced many to abandon villages and migrate as labourers," said the BSP's state coordinator.

"In recent years, Reddy and Kamma leaders have represented both the ruling and main opposition parties. As a result, communities like Yadavs, SCs, and others are pitted against each other, leading to internal clashes and violence. For instance, in Atmakur of Durgi mandal, SCs have driven out other SCs from the village, and in Gullapadu, one Pereka group has ousted another. Several other atrocities were reported in sensitive villages like Tumrukota, Gottipalli, Rayavaram, and Palvai Gate," he said.

The BSP leader alleged that these political conflicts have resulted in loss of lives, properties, and future prospects for these communities. Despite the geographical advantages like proximity to Hyderabad and Vijayawada, being the riparian region of the Krishna river, Palnadu still remains underdeveloped due to this political stranglehold.

"As long as Bahujans lack political representation, these conditions will not change. Take the Macherla constituency for example. Out of the last 17 assembly elections, Reddys won 13 times, Kammas twice, BCs once, and STs once. These major parties only give tickets to Reddys and Kammas," said the BSP leader.

Poornachandra Rao also expressed strong displeasure over the delay in the caste census.

"Despite the many benefits of a caste census, the ruling parties are limiting it to mere announcements because it challenges the survival of caste-based political parties. A caste census would undoubtedly alter the political landscape. The TDP's recent gimmick of a 'Skill Census' is another distraction. Without a caste census, how did the TDP announce 34 per cent reservations for backward classes in local bodies and 33 per cent in the Assembly in their manifesto?" he wondered.

